Sheri Lynn Anderson
1963 - 2020
Sheri Lynn Anderson 1963- 2020 Sheri Lynn Anderson, 57, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 6, 2020.

Sheri was born August 6, 1963 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, a daughter of Gilbert and Dona (Haddix) Carmichael.

Sheri married Charles "Chuck" Anderson in October of 1991 and raised their family in Cheyenne. Sheri was an animal lover and adopted/rescued numerous pets throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends, and she was overjoyed to be a grandma.

Sheri is survived by her husband, Chuck; two children, Andrea (Damian) Anderson-Volberg and Shane Anderson; three grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Camryn; sister, Christi McWilliams; a niece, two nephews and several extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Brady.

A life commemoration service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center.

Loved ones may make contributions in Sheri's memory to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
