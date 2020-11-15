Sheri Lynn Anderson 1963- 2020 Sheri Lynn Anderson, 57, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sheri was born August 6, 1963 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, a daughter of Gilbert and Dona (Haddix) Carmichael.
Sheri married Charles "Chuck" Anderson in October of 1991 and raised their family in Cheyenne. Sheri was an animal lover and adopted/rescued numerous pets throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends, and she was overjoyed to be a grandma.
Sheri is survived by her husband, Chuck; two children, Andrea (Damian) Anderson-Volberg and Shane Anderson; three grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Camryn; sister, Christi McWilliams; a niece, two nephews and several extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Brady.
A life commemoration service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center.
Loved ones may make contributions in Sheri's memory to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
