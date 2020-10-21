1/1
Shirley Jean Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Jean (Lattuga) Lewis 1935- 2020 Shirley Jean (Lattuga) Hacker Lewis, 85, of Cheyenne passed away October 17, 2020.

Shirley was born September 20, 1935 in Hamilton, Ohio to Cono and Edith (Deligatto) Lattuga.

Shirley married Eugene Hacker in 1955 and was married for 17 years until his passing in 1971. In 1973, she married William Lewis and they were together for 35 years until his passing in 2008. Shirley graduated in 1953 from Notre Dame High School in Hamilton, Ohio, and she attended Hamilton Business College in 1954. Shirley worked for Ohio Casualty Insurance Company as an IBM Processor for over 40 years. She devoted her life in service to others, playing gospel music, singing, playing piano, leading a choir, and many other charitable activities including a Christmas basket distribution she arranged annually. She was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne (E.V.) Pence of Tombstone, Arizona, Michael (Carmon) Hacker of Trenton, Ohio, and Melanie (Don) DeBorde of Middletown, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; and siblings, Carmella Norris, Michael Lattuga, Anna Mae Henry, Robert Lattuga, Elizabeth Lattuga and Joseph Lattuga.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved