Shirley Jones 1930- 2020 Shirley Lynd (Allard) Jones was born February 20, 1930 in Laramie, Wyoming and went Home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. She was raised on the family ranch in Walden, Colorado graduating from Jackson County High School in 1948. She married Clifford Jones, Jr. on February 28,1953 and subsequently moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where they raised their family of 2 children: a daughter Patricia Lynd McManamen (Dave) of Billings Mt, and son Thomas Jones (Dru) of Sidney, MT. They were also the proud grandparents of 6 beautiful grandchildren: Shiloh Smeltzer (Jay) Glendive MT, Lacey Paeglow (Jeff) Walden CO, Matt McManamen (Stacie) Billings MT, and Gwen Foellmer (Derek) Charlotte NC. Clifford passed in 1997, but Shirley had the joy of exp along with 7 great grandchildren: Logan, Ashton, Sky, Seana, Abbi, Lexi, Sami, Hannah and Duncan. Cliford passed in 1997.



Shirley loved her family deeply and was always so happy to hear the phone ring to visit with them and to learn anything new or different in their lives.



Shirley was always active in her Church life as a Lay Reader at St. Marks Cheyenne and later, with her Church family at St. Andrews in Cheyenne. Sle volunteered for many years at the UMC Hospital in Cheyenne. As President of the Wyoming Girl Scouts, Shirley made it her mission to visit every Troop throughout the State, no matter the weather or road conditions. Following her retirement after being in food service at Meals on Wheels, Cheyenne, Shirley enjoyed traveling including 2 Alaskan Cruises, and a cruise thru the Panama Canal with her friend Donna Burgess. Shirley had many good friends through the years and we will all miss her dearly. She loved her twice monthly luncheons with her "Lunch Bunch" all mostly retirees from her Girl Scout years and Meals on Wheels.



In 2017 Shirley moved to Bellevue Nebraska for health reasons with her friend Donna to be closer to Donna's family. She had 2 pretty good years but after hospitalization in March, it was felt she needed Long Term Care and Hospice where she passed. At Shirley's request, a memorial plaque will be placed with her Allard family gravesites in Ft Collins, Colorado.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store