Shirley Koudele 1930- 2020 Shirley LaVonne (Beardsley) Koudele died peacefully May 24, 2020, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, at the age of 89. Shirley was born on October 29, 1930 ,in Anselmo, Nebraska. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Edward Koudele, son Robert (Connie) McCaslin of Cheyenne, son Mark (Laura) McCaslin of New Mexico, daughter Kim Scott of Cheyenne, brother Guy (Lavonne) Beardsley of Cheyenne. Nine grandchildren and Twelve great-grandchildren. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents James Daniel and Nellie Bly Beardsley, her siblings Albertia, Charlotte, Melvin, and Milton. Shirley was truly one of the most beautiful souls God ever blessed our world with. Shirley graduated from Broken Bow High school in 1948. She married Edward Koudele February 5, 1962. Together they raised all three kids in Sterling Colorado, until they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1970. Her full obituary may be accessed through the Wiederspahn Radomksy Chapel of the Chimes web page. A private family service was held May 25, 2020.



