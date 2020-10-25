1/1
Shirley M. Sorick
1928 - 2020
Shirley M. (Loetscher) Sorick 1928- 2020 Shirley M. Sorick passed in October 20 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born in 1928. She and her husband Max owned Sorick Tradeorama where they reupholstered furniter for the people of Cheyenne, as well as, traded and sold furniture.

She is survived by her son Harvey (Evie); granddaughter, Ari; two brothers, Dave and Rick Loetscher. Many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband, Max; sister, Ruth Ashworth; brother, Ken Loetscher and her parents, Herman and Lucy Loetscher.

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, in The Old Rugged Cross at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

She was loved by everyone and will be missed by many.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
OCT
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
The Old Rugged Cross at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens
