Silvestre H. Rocha 1944- 2020 Silvestre H. Rocha 75, of Cheyenne died on July 21, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 31, 1944 in Mexico. His interests were in music, singing and playing in the church, cars and trucks. He worked for the Union Pacific retiring after 31 yrs. He was a church member at Restoration Fellowship Inc. He is survived by his wife Adela Rocha, son David Rocha, daughter Sylvia Diaz, five granddaughters, one grandson, three great granddaughters and two great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his sons Noel and Gabe. A celebration of his life will be at Restoration Fellowship on Friday July 24th at 2pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required prior to attending the service and social distancing will be practiced. The service can be accessed live on the church's Facebook page at rficheyenne.org
