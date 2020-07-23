1/1
Silvestre H. Rocha
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silvestre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silvestre H. Rocha 1944- 2020 Silvestre H. Rocha 75, of Cheyenne died on July 21, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 31, 1944 in Mexico. His interests were in music, singing and playing in the church, cars and trucks. He worked for the Union Pacific retiring after 31 yrs. He was a church member at Restoration Fellowship Inc. He is survived by his wife Adela Rocha, son David Rocha, daughter Sylvia Diaz, five granddaughters, one grandson, three great granddaughters and two great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his sons Noel and Gabe. A celebration of his life will be at Restoration Fellowship on Friday July 24th at 2pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required prior to attending the service and social distancing will be practiced. The service can be accessed live on the church's Facebook page at rficheyenne.org. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Restoration Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved