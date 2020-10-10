Stanley Gordon Sigler 1932- 2020 Stan Sigler of Poway, CA passed away October 4, 2020. Stan was born in Sterling, CO to parents Sherman and Mary Sigler. He proudly served in the USAF and upon leaving the military, completed his education at the University of Utah. Stan married Joann Sells and they had two children whom they raised in Cheyenne. He worked for the National Weather Service for over 30 years until his retirement. Stan is survived by his daughter Jennifer, his son Doug, and daughter in law Joni, all of Poway, CA; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Joann, his parents, and his sister. Burial at sea will occur at a later date. Stan will always be remembered for his sense of humor, love of his family, and positive outlook.