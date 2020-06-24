Stanley Lee "Stan" Thrush
Stanley Lee "Stan" Thrush 1939- 2020 Stanley Lee "Stan" Thrush, 81, passed away at his home June 18, 2020 in Hillsdale, Wyoming.

Stan was born May 14, 1939 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. He graduated from St. Louis High School in 1957. He was married in Shepherd, Michigan in July of 1962 to Madeline Hoffman and soon after, moved to Denver, Colorado. In 1979 he and his family made their home in Hillsdale.

Stan was an avid buck skinner, luthier and jazz musician. As a jazz bassist, he played with Jan and The Men of Note for years entertaining the people of Cheyenne. He built custom guitars and basses and sold many around the world. He was also a retired Cheyenne school bus driver.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline; sons, Vincent, Stan Jr. and Michael; and blessed with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

In musical and loving memory of Stan, please leave on-line condolences at www.schradercares.com.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
