Stefanie C. Olbekson

Stefanie C. Olbekson Obituary
Stefanie C. (Olbekson) Olbekson 1971- 2020 Stefanie C. Olbekson, 49, of Cheyenne passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born March 22, 1971.

Stefanie worked as a Caregiver. She was an avid Saints and LSU fan; enjoyed traveling, cooking, her shoe collection and spending time with family and friends. Stefanie would light up the room with her presence; always brightening people's days with her unforgettable laugh, which was infectious to everyone around her.

She leaves behind two children, Morgan Miller (North Carolina) and Seth Miller (Hawaii); mother, Phyllis Olbekson (Cheyenne); siblings, Linda Sue Olbekson-Coulson-Rottmann (Germany), Michael Olbekson (Colorado) and Joshua (Elizabeth) Olbekson (Colorado); Grandmother's Ida Valerio (Cheyenne) and Ann Olbekson (Iowa); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom love her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Olbekson; and grandfather's Eliu Valerio and Norman Olbekson. A celebration of life will take place privately. On-line condolences may be offered at https://www.wrcfuneral.com/obituaries/
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from May 28 to May 29, 2020
