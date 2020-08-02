1/1
Stephen B. Buresh
1947 - 2020
Stephen B. Buresh 1947- 2020 Stephen B. Buresh, 73, of Cheyenne passed away July 23, 2020 in Cheyenne.

He was born April 16, 1947 in Caldwell, KS to Henry and Peggy Buresh. He married Francisca "Frances" Manalisay on June 13, 1981 in Cheyenne. He was a veteran of Vietnam, having served and retired from the US Air Force.

He is survived by his children, Letitia Buresh (Allan) Magelitz of Cheyenne, Anthony (Tammy) Garrido of Denver, CO, David (Kim) Garrido of San Diego, CA, Edward Garrido of Colorado Springs, CO, Susan Chong of Anchorage, AK, Eugene (Crystal) Garrido of Cheyenne; siblings, Phyllis (Norman) James of Kansas, Henry Verne (Grace) Buresh of Kansas, Elizabeth "Betty" (David) Schmidt of Kansas, Janice (John) Cottle of Oklahoma, David (Janeane) Buresh of Cheyenne, Philip Buresh of Kansas, Teresa (Kurt) Johnson of Kansas and Sarah (Tom) Yunker of Kansas,; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, son Michael Garrido and his parents.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 viewing at 10:00 a.m. and funeral at 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with services being livestreamed. Interment with military honors will follow in Beth El Cemetery.

To view the service and leave condolences, please visit the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral website at www.schradercares.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
