Susan Christine Hulse 1952- 2020 Susan Christine Hulse, 68, of Cheyenne passed away September 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 4, 1952 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Donald and Esther (Coppock) Nelson. Growing up on Terry Ranch, her family took pride in caring for the ranch for the Warren Livestock Co. Her father and grandfather were both members of the Heels of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Masonic Lodge. Susie, her brother David, and the whole family were active throughout the Cheyenne community and well-known for their wacky sense of humor.
Susie lost her beloved mother in 1975. She graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Education, after spending a semester studying in Mexico. She married Gary Hulse in 1974, and they moved to Boulder, CO in 1978. They had 3 children, Chris, Mike and Samantha, and their gentle giant of a dog, a Great Pyrenees named Sebastian, who was afraid of only rain and thunder. Susie loved watching her children's sports and school activities, which always made for an active life, as well as scrapbooking and documenting the family's genealogy and history.
Susan was a proud grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and always wanted to be there for them when they needed her. After moving back to Cheyenne in the 1990s, she met her beloved Don Slater and they enjoyed the rest of their lives together. They would watch old Western movies and share their children and grandchildren's lives with one another. Her playful and easygoing personality will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Chris (and Jessica) Hulse, Mike (and Ani) Hulse, and Samantha (and Scott) Przygocki, all of Colorado; brother, David (and Beth) Nelson of Colorado; stepmother, Ruth Nelson of Cheyenne; and grandchildren, Austin, Oliver, Kylie, Tristan and Jack.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Donald, and her beloved Don.
A memorial service will be held October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, (2222 Russell Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001. An interment service will be held in Beth El Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Schrader, Reception Center.
Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com
.