Susan Hope Martino 1938- 2020 Susan Hope Martino, 82, passed Aug. 27 at the Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne.







She was born Aug. 3, 1938 in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of Parker and Rita West.







Sue left the East Coast to attend the University of Wyoming, where she would meet Joseph Martino, a fellow east coaster, who also fell in love with Wyoming. Sue was a registered medical technician and worked with the Internal Medicine Group in Cheyenne.







Sue loved to support the Cowboys football and basketball teams throughout the years. She always wore the university's brown and gold colors proudly. She also was an avid sports fan and loved her Denver Broncos.



Sue enjoyed playing Bunko for over 30 years and also enjoyed the 'Golden Girls' Birthday Club with her best friends. She loved music and singing her favorite Barry Manilow and Eagles songs.







Sue was passionate about her crossword puzzles, reading the morning paper and her favorite novels. She loved her two cats, Bugsy and Tallulah who provided hours of companionship and entertainment.







Sue leaves behind her daughter, Denise (Martino) Carlson; her two sons, Mark and Eric Martino; her granddaughters, Meghan and Sarah Carlson-Reed; and her grandson, Owen Carlson; her brother, Charles 'Pete' West and her Sister-in-law Carol West; her son-in-law, Brad Carlson; her daughters-in-law, Virginia and Lisa Martino; her grand son-in-law, Ben Reed, her "adopted" daughter, Kathy and her husband, Shane Sconce; and many close friends.







Private family services.



In lieu of sending flowers, please send a donation to Meals on Wheels in honor of Sue Martino.



