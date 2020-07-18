Susan Miller 1959- 2020 Susan Miller (1959 - 2020), 61, passed away unexpectedly July 13, 2020.We will revel in all the good Susan gifted this world. Her love for her children - Andi, Melissa, and Nick - and her nine grandchildren was steadfast, patient, and enduring. For her mother and father, Susan committed constant care and compassion. Her 24-years of devoted partnership with Wayne Hammitt was a quiet demonstration of true love and deep friendship. Susan was a pillar of strength for her families in Cheyenne and Washington. For others, she was our teacher, a confidant, a neighbor, a giver, an honest friend, a motivator, a clever wit - our rock. Never one to dote on herself, Susan looked for ways to improve the lives of others - from covert home makeovers, to delivering books to students in need, or from washing piles of dishes after a celebration, to bringing wry humor into every situation.Susan fancied a round of golf (especially in the solitude of Kimball, NE), all Gonzaga sports, and Rockies baseball. She enjoyed reading, tackling crossword puzzles, gardening, and traveling to visit family. She also cherished the power of a good nap and an ice-cold Coca-Cola.Susan was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jimmie Barker. She is survived by her parents, Carl and Claudia Miller, daughters Andrea (Jeff) Barker and Melissa (Jacob) Ojeda, son Nicholas (Marie) Barker, best friend, Wayne Hammitt and his children Rebecca (Cody) Fournier and Jennifer (Brad) Hammitt, nine grandchildren, Eleccia, Ava, NovaRey, August, Ayden, Finnegan, Oliver, Lex and Ada, three brothers, Jim, Michael, and David Miller and their families, and her family in Washington.A casual gathering to celebrate Susan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends can donate to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and COMEA House.Despite her absence, we will embrace her enthusiasm, her love for others, and her mantra: "Make good choices!"