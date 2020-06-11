Terrance M. Wolf 1948- 2020 Terrance M. Wolf, 71, of Burns passed away May 31, 2020 in Carbon County, WY.
He was born November 29, 1948 in Johnstown, PA to Thurl and Mary Wolf. He was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the US Army 1968- 1971, where he was awarded The Army Commendation Medal. He retired as a civilian from FE Warren AFB where he was a mechanic for Peacekeeper Program and Motor Pool.
He is survived by his children, Patrick Wolf of Black Diamond, WA; Frances Wolf M.D. of Houston, TX; Michael McLaughlin of Johnstown PA; and Robert McLaughlin of Armagh PA; sister Betty Martin of Baltimore, MD; and his former wife, Regina Wolf of Cheyenne.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph Wolf.
A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday June 13th in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with social distancing procedures being observed. Cremation and services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.