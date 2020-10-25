Thomas (Tom) Benson 1933- 2020 Thomas (Tom) Benson, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. He was born January 28, 1933 in Cheyenne. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday October 27th at 3pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment of his urn will be private. Tom married Donna L. Humiston on January 20, 1953 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cheyenne. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, father of seven children, and a retired firefighter Lieutenant for the city of Cheyenne. Tom loved his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; especially when fishing and spending time at his cabin. He enjoyed socializing Wednesday mornings with his fellow retired firefighters, enjoyed woodworking, making his own fishing flies, doing puzzles, and making gifts for family. He is survived by his children; Cindy (Bill) Reynolds, Thomas (Lori Rhodes) Benson Jr., Nancy (John) Blezek, Timothy (Debra) Benson, and Pamela (Alan) Schneider; 24 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, brother; Lorence Benson, brother in-law; Robert Montgomery, and sister in-law Shirley Benson. He was preceded in death by his wife; Donna L. Benson, 3 brothers; Raymond, Jess, and John R. Benson, sister; Mina Mae Montgomery, and sons; Donald L. and David L. Benson.