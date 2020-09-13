1/1
Thomas G. Hayes
Thomas G Hayes 1927- 2020 Thomas G. Hayes, 92, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Thomas was born November 7, 1927 in Gates County, North Carolina, a son of the late Thomas O. and Bettie P. (Ellis) Hayes.

Thomas served honorably in the United States Air Force. His work experience includes Wycon Chemical and Mountain Bell where he retired as a technical assistant in 1992. He was active in numerous civic organizations including Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement and American Cancer Society.

Thomas is survived by his son, Dwight (Katie) Hayes; grandchildren, Susan (Matt) Schroer and Stephen (Sarah) Hayes; four great-grandchildren; and four half-brothers, Edison Hayes, Charles Hayes, Thomas O. Hayes, Jr. and Michael Hayes.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Laura Hayes.

A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will follow military honors at the Schrader Reception Facility.

Donations in Thomas' memory may be made the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
