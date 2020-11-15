Thomas Michael Oswald 1958- 2020 Thomas Michael Oswald (61)







Tom passed away of natural causes at his home in Cheyenne, WY on October 30, 2020. Tom was born in Seattle, WA on December 27, 1958 to Edward and Jane Oswald, the fifth of seven children. He grew up in Burien, WA and lived the early part of his life in Federal Way, WA. Tom was an enthusiastic participant for many years in Special Olympics, enjoying the excitement of the competition. He moved to Cheyenne, WY in 2001 and became involved with People First, an advocacy group for people with disabilities. He served as President of People First of Wyoming. He traveled extensively across the United States in this role. He enjoyed family gatherings, watching sports, and going to the casino where Lady Luck was often on his side. He loved to travel and cherished his family cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, as well as trips to London and Las Vegas. His favorite vacation place was Lake Chelan, WA where he visited often with family. While in Lake Chelan, he enjoyed boating, BBQ and his first parasailing adventure. Tom valued his independence, insisting on living on his own. He enjoyed bowling, movies, dances and attending conferences, and never missed the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration. Tom worked at the F.E. Warren AFB for Skilskin and loved his job at Arby's until his retirement in 2019. Tom will be remembered as a kind and loving person who was protective of his family and friends. He is survived by his siblings, Steve (Karen), Mary (Frank), Sue, Mark (Katie), Pete (Brenda), Rita, his Aunt Mary Ann, 12 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and great nephews, many cousins, his extended family in Cheyenne, Rich, Diane, Rich Jr. (Tracy), Lisa (Tim), and Robbie Magill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Arc of Laramie County, P. O. Box 1812, Cheyenne, WY 82003.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store