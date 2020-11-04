Tommy Joe Woznick 1954- 2020 Tommy Joe Woznick, age 66, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family. He died from complications due to his 5 year battle with early onset Alzheimer's.Tommy was born on May 24, 1954 in Loup City, Nebraska. Tommy was a graduate of Golden High School and the University of Colorado where he earned a mechanical engineering degree. He and his family moved to Cheyenne in 1989 when he took an engineering position with Frontier Oil (now Holly Frontier), where he worked until his retirement and made lifelong friends with his beloved coworkers. Tommy loved the Lord, his family, golf, and the Denver Broncos - in that order! Tommy had an infectious laugh and was a kind and generous soul. He will be greatly missed. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Woznick.He is survived by his wife, Debra Woznick and their four children, Tim (Lindsay) Woznick, Sarah Woznick, Katie Woznick, Kelly (Jordan) Zink; and three grandchildren, all of Cheyenne. Tommy is also survived by his father Alvin Woznick of Frederick, Colorado, and 3 sisters, Marilyn (Don) Silver, Barbara (Wayne) Krone, and Peggy Connolly.A celebration of life will be held when friends and family can congregate safely.