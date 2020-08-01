Trevor Clay Benboe 1979- 2020 Trevor Clay Benboe, 40, of Green River, WY, died July 26, 2020.Trevor was born December 30, 1979 in Worland, WY to Christopher Benboe and Sherrie Grant.Trevor attended schools in Havre, MT and graduated from Thermopolis High School in 1998. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Germany, North Carolina, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. He served 11 years and completed his active duty career at F.E. Warren AFB. He continued to serve in the Wyoming Air National Guard until his term was complete.Trevor married Stephanie Anne Averill in Cheyenne, WY on August 7, 2004. They have two children together, Christopher Jon Benboe and Jarrett Levi Benboe, their namesakes being family members. Trevor and Stephanie were divorced in June of 2019.He later married Jennilyn Canposano.Following his military career, he worked as a mine mechanic and later as a Training Coordinator for Ciner for 8 years. While working for Ciner, he worked to complete his Bachelor's Degree. He received his Bachelor's in Project Management from Colorado Technical University in 2018.Trevor had a deep and unending love for his boys. They loved super heroes and he was known to wear his favorite super hero shirts almost daily. In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering in his garage working on vehicles and wood working projects. He was well known for taking anything apart and putting in back together four different ways without instructions. His family will miss his expert barbecuing, belly laughing jokes, eyebrow expressions, and hugs.Trevor is survived by his sons, Christopher and Jarrett of Cheyenne, WY; Father, Christopher Benboe of Grand Junction, CO; Mother, Sherrie Arguello and husband Ron of Reliance, WY; as well as Jennilyn Canposano and step-children; Brother, Levi Benboe and fiancee Anne; Sister Jaime Woodhouse and fiance Elijah Preston; His grandmother, Virginia Pendergraft of Thermopolis, WY; Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Cremation will take place, and private family services will be conducted in Thermopolis, WY.