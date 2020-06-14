Victor Staley 1946- 2020 Vic Staley, 74, of Basin died June 6, 2020 at the Shepard of the Valley nursing home in Casper. He passed away from compilations of Agent Orange exposure in Viet Nam in 1968. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy (Margaret); his son Andrew (Genevieve) and grandchildren Jonathan Staley, Trevor Miller and Desirae Simpson and great grandchildren Rayden and Lorrie of Cheyenne, brothers Les (Colleen) Staley, Richard (Jo) Staley and sister Joyce Hanson, also including numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded by both parents, brother Eugene, sister Janice and son Michael. Vic worked many years in the Big Horn Basin in the oil fields and later retired from the State of Wyoming Facilities Management in Cheyenne. He was a member of the American Legion.A military funeral will be held at a later date in Basin.