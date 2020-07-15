1/1
Virginia Hanlon
1933 - 2020
Virginia (Kroeger) Hanlon 1933- 2020 Virginia Hanlon, 87, of Cheyenne died on July 12, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born on April 24, 1933 in Cheyenne during a huge snow storm and has resided here her entire life.

Virginia was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She loved working in her yard, planting and caring for flowers. She also enjoyed riding and owning horses and was a huge fan of CJ Box and Craig Johnson books, and tried to be present at signings in Cheyenne. She always looked forward to the next release.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen Hanlon (Linda) of Cheyenne and Timothy G. Hanlon (Carisa) of Thornton, Colorado; two daughters, Tina Byrd (Mark) of Thornton and Leigh Hanlon of Cody; 10 grandchildren, Ben Hanlon (Loni), Meghan Hanlon, Michelle Hampshire (Jason), Melissa Toland (Vaughn), Mallory Rogers (Conn), Trevor Byrd, Torrie VanPelt, Tanner VanPelt, Brandy DeHuff (Scott) and Kristi Saucke (Andrew); six great-grandchildren, Brayden Saucke, Austin Saucke, Jackson DeHuff, Arya DeHuff, Cohen Hanlon, Everett Hanlon; a sister, Darlene; and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Hubert on March 24, 2012 after 61 years of marriage.

Private family graveside services will be held.

Friends may visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.

Please contribute to Davis Hospice or Cheyenne Botanical Gardens.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
