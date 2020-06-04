Wade Richard Stetter 1971- 2020 Wade Richard Stetter, 49, of Pinedale, Wyoming and formerly of Cheyenne, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Pinedale.He was born on January 20, 1971 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.Wade attended Denver Institute of Technology and completed the course of HVAC in the spring of 1993. He has worked in the HVAC industry since, and has owned two businesses. Accutemp in Cheyenne and co-owner of Sublette County Mechanical in Pinedale.As a boy he played all levels of baseball through the Majors. Golf was a passion of Wade's, he played on the golf team for East High during his high school years. Wade loved camping, boating, fishing and hunting. He was also a big fan of the Denver Broncos from the time he was a little boy. He worked hard and had a natural mechanical talent that helped him succeed in his business endeavors.Wade was a friend to everyone he met. He loved his family but most of all he loved being a papa.He is survived by his daughter Megan Stetter, his son Trey Stetter; parents, Richard and Sharon Stetter; sisters, Twila Jenkins and Teryl Cates; granddaughters Addyson Ingold and Rylan Stetter; and his fiance Tracy Bowie-Parrish. Wade was proceeded in death by his grandparents.A celebration of Wade's life will be help Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Barn at Cheyenne Hills Church. Reception to follow.The family is asking for no flowers at this time.