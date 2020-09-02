1/1
Walter E. Thies
1940 - 2020
Walter E Thies 1940- 2020 Walter Edward Thies, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Tucson, Arizona, passed away at home in Tucson on August 24, 2020, at the age of 79, after a battle with cancer.

Ed is predeceased by his father, Edward Thies, and his mother and stepfather Nel and Ken Downey. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Beverly Thies. They were married in Mapleton, North Dakota on December 27, 1965. Ed is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Alison Barnes, and his daughter and son-in-law Heather and Patrick Goodwine.

Ed was born in Lander, Wyoming in 1940. In 1959 he graduated from Fremont County High School and enrolled in the Northrup Institute of Technology in Los Angeles. After receiving an associate degree, he enlisted in the Army. Ed proudly served his country for three years before attending Casper College and enlisting in the Wyoming Air National Guard. His training led him to be an instructor at Cannon Aeronautical in Cheyenne where he taught aircraft mechanics while attending the University of Wyoming. In 1968, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts - Secondary Education. Ed taught Electronics and Applied Science at East High School in Cheyenne for 28 years. Ed retired from the Wyoming Air National Guard after serving 20 years. He enjoyed memberships in Elks Lodge and American Legion, reading, going to auctions, helping in the wood shop in his community, and cooking.

Services will be private among family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. Condolences for the family may be offered online at https://www.vistosofh.com/obituary/.

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
