Wanda J. Hamburg 1938- 2020 Wanda J. Hamburg, 82, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home.
Wanda was born September 26, 1938 in Gordon, Nebraska, a daughter of the late Henry and Mildred (Fair) Sanders.
Wanda worked as a waitress and cashier for numerous restaurants. She will be remembered as a thoughtful, loving mother and grandmother who had a memorable sense of humor.
Wanda is survived by her children, Russell Hamburg, Raymond Hamburg, Loretta Adsit and Albert (Shanna) Hamburg; brother, Alfred Sanders; sister, Ruby Reizenstein; two grandchildren, Charlie Adsit and Marissa Hamburg; and three great-grandchildren, Kyra, Alaina and Emmett.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com
.