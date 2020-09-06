1/1
Wanda L. Seidl
Wanda L Seidl 1931- 2020 Wanda L. Seidl, 89, of Cheyenne passed away September 1, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Cheyenne.

She was born March 29, 1931 in Independence, MO to Floyd and Gertrude Byers. She married Charles Seidl on May 28, 1949 in Carpenter, WY. She was a homemaker and a member of the Presbyterian Church and the VFW #4343.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Vezina of Bement, IL, Marsha Elliott of Cheyenne and Melody (Richard) Seidl-Vallee of Cheyenne; grandchildren Joshua, Chelsea, Jeff and Michelle and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Chester Byers, Donald Byers, Lucille Goudie, Margaret Wright, Doris Fuller, Dorothy Steege and Junior Byers.

Visitation will be Tuesday 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Interment will be in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Schrader Funeral Home
