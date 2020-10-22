1/1
Wayne Harold Johnson
Wayne Harold Johnson 1942- 2020 Former state legislator, Wayne Harold Johnson, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming died suddenly October 16, 2020.

Wayne was born on May 2, 1942, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Earl and Cathryn Johnson and grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. After graduation Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard.

After an honorable discharge, Wayne attended college and received his BS and two master's degrees.

After college, he worked at the Wyoming State Library from 1973 until 1989, serving as State Librarian from 1978 to 1989. Wayne served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1992 to 2004. In addition to his service to the state, Johnson was active in the Cheyenne community serving 38 years on various CFD committees and other volunteer activities.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Patricia, as well as our beloved daughter, Alexandra Noelle Johnson. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Meredith Johnson; father, Earl Johnson; and mother, Cathryn Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 24th at 9:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and social distancing encouraged for those attending. To attend the service virtually, please go to www.schradercares.com.

The family requests no flowers but those desiring to remember Wayne donate to the charity of their choice.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
