William A. "Bill" Mueller
1939 - 2020
William A. "Bill" Mueller 1939- 2020 William A. "Bill" Mueller, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 16, 2020 at the Davis Hospice Center.

Bill was born May 19, 1939 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Ervin A. and Verle (Pennington) Mueller.

Bill graduated from Cheyenne High School and from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor's degree in agriculture with a minor in accounting. He worked for his brother, Jim, in Pine Bluffs as an accountant. He enjoyed volunteering for the rodeo and for the Pine Bluffs Fire Department. He enjoyed serving as a member of the Lion's Club as a past chairman for the Pine Bluffs Trail Days. He will be remembered for his love of rodeo and the western way of life, enjoying visiting with friends, and being a wonderful husband, father and brother.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jackie Mueller; sons, Corey Mueller and Casey (Herlyna) Mueller; and brother, Ed Mueller.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Mueller; and grandson, Joshua Mueller.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will immediately follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Interment will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
