1/1
William Ernest Luna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Ernest Luna 1937- 2020 William Ernest (Bill) Luna went to be with our Lord on October 27, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. He was 83. Bill was born in Taft, Tennessee January 28, 1937, the seventh child of William Richard and Minnie (Acuff) Luna.

A private family gravesite service will be held the morning of November 7th. A Remembrance of Life will follow beginning at 1:00 PM at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club for family and friends.

Cremation has taken place in Greeley, Colorado.

You may bring food and drink. Above all, bring stories and rememberances.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved