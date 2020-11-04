William Ernest Luna 1937- 2020 William Ernest (Bill) Luna went to be with our Lord on October 27, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. He was 83. Bill was born in Taft, Tennessee January 28, 1937, the seventh child of William Richard and Minnie (Acuff) Luna.A private family gravesite service will be held the morning of November 7th. A Remembrance of Life will follow beginning at 1:00 PM at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club for family and friends.Cremation has taken place in Greeley, Colorado.You may bring food and drink. Above all, bring stories and rememberances.