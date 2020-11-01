1/1
William Metzler
William Metzler 1938- 2020 William "Bill" Metzler 82, passed away peacefully on Friday October 23, 2020 surrounded by family at The Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The last of 10 siblings, Bill Was born in Fort Collins Colorado on March 29, 1938 to Ludwig and Katherine Metzler. Growing up in Colorado, Bill graduated from Fort Collins High School where he would letter in football and was a state champion shot putter. Upon completion of high school, Bill proudly served in the Navy from 1956 until 1960. While stationed at Mayport Naval Air Station in Jacksonville Florida, he met Roberta, his wife of 62 years on a blind date.

At the completion of his enlistment In the Navy, Bill and Roberta headed west to reside in Cheyenne Wyoming. Bill became a pipe fitter by trade and was a proud and active member for 55 years of the local 192 pipe fitters union. During his 40 year career at the refinery, Bill advanced from apprentice to supervisor retiring in 2000.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. His friends and family aptly nicknamed him "Smokey"for his love of processing and smoking wild game. As an innovative and mechanically inclined person, Bill developed his own processes and machinery to make sausage, salamis and jerky. His ideas, recipes and traditions have been passed on to his son, grandsons and great grandsons.

In his later years Bill found no greater joy than being a proud "papa" to his seven great grandchildren. His passion to teach, his " learn something new every day" attitude, along with his love for family will be missed each and every day.

Bill is survived by his wife Roberta, son Bryan (Shawne) of Cheyenne, daughter Mary Anne Parsons (Mark) of Sioux Falls South Dakota, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Papa may you hear well done good and faithful servant enter into the joy of the lord! Rest In Peace Papa.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
