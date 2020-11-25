1/1
Wilma A. Williamson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma A. (Pierce) Williamson 1926- 2020 Wilma, 94, died November 19, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born July 18, 1926 in WaKeeney, Kansas to Jourdan F. and Myrtle Myra (Moye) Pierce and had lived here since 1946. She married Norman J. Williamson on June 14, 1949. She retired from NAPA Genuine Parts where she was the bookkeeper. She loved painting ceramics and gifted many with her creations. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She is survived by sons Rick (Diana) of Cheyenne and Randy (Kathy) of Laramie; grandson Mark (Christina); great-granddaughter Cora; 4 step-grandchildren, numerous step-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 59 years, Norman; her parents; sisters, Hazel Jamison, Opal Johnston, Gladys Mattke, Mildred McColl, and Myrtle McColl; brother Orville Pierce. Services will be November 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky. The family appreciates all the caring staff at Life Care Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved