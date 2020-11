1926- 2020 Wilma A. Williamson, 94, of Cheyenne, WY died November 19. She was born Jul 18, 1926 in WaKeeney, Kansas. She moved to Cheyenne in 1946. Services will be Nov 27, at 2 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com