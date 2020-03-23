FAIRBORN — Alberta Ruth "Bertie" Click, age 70 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020. She was born March 16, 1950 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Homer and Vesta (Pratt) Medley.

Bertie was a longtime, loyal employee of K-Mart, retiring after 35 years of service; and she was a supporter of and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four siblings, Delores E. Medley, Audrey Carol Pitman, Violet Sue Carrol, and Donald R. Medley. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Mike; a daughter, Janie Click of Fairborn; three sisters, Judy D. Caskey, Ethel "E.J." Griffith, Sherry L. (Nicholas) Findinger; four brothers, Howard K. (Barbara) Medley, Elmer R. (Karen) Medley, Charles F. (Linda) Medley, James W. Medley; a brother-in-law, Jakey Click; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

Due to ongoing concerns for public health and safety, a memorial gathering and service will be held at a later date.

