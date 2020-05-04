XENIA — Aleeya Marie Young, age 20, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 19th at the Cleveland Clinic, following a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Aleeya was loved by her family and friends for her ability to persevere and her ability to make others laugh and smile with her spirited personality. She was a 2017 graduate of Xenia High School where she enjoyed varsity and competitive cheerleading and dance. As a member of the Xenia Bethel Temple's congregation, Aleeya enjoyed singing and inspiring other young adults to be followers of Christ. Aleeya attended the University of Cincinnati and was an avid YouTuber with her twin sister Alani. The "Salt Cysters" YouTube duo brought awareness to CF and advocated for healthy life-style choices to protect lungs. Aleeya is preceded in death by her twin sister Alani Young, grandmother Evangelist Sharon (Porter)Scott and cousin Marco Porter, Great- Grandparents; Margaret (Alvin II) Porter, Grant Scott, Charles (Ruth) Denhart and Ramon (Rita) Young. Aleeya is survived by her Mom, Heather Scott ; Dad, Nathan Young; sisters Adriana Young and Natalie Young; brothers Aidan Bartelt and Vincent Young ; grandparents, Ken(Kathy) Young and Richard Scott; aunts Rachaunda Scott , Richaun Scott, Janelle (David) Ord; uncles, Michael (Megan Winston) Scott and Matthew (Kartika) Young ; several cousins;a special friend Kyle Robinson and a host of friends and family. Due to the restrictions of Covid 19, a celebration of life will be scheduled for the public once conditions are deemed safe. To share a memory of Aleeya or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.