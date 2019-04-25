FAIRBORN — Alexa K. Johnson, age 20, daughter of Dustin and Stacy (Cox) Johnson, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Dayton Children's Hospital on Tuesday April 22, 2019. She was born September 3, 1998 at Scott AFB, Illinois. Alexa was preceded in death paternal grandfather, Frank Johnson; aunt, Terri Williams; uncle, Daniel Johnson. She is survived by her parents; brother, Dustin Johnson, Jr.; sister, Emma Johnson; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Sherry Cox; paternal grandmother, Juanita Willis; aunt, Lori (Richard) Green; uncle, Shawn Cox; as well as extended family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Private burial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.