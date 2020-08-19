1/
Alexander Paul "Alex" Mayer
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Alexander "Alex" Paul Mayer age 35 of Xenia, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. He was born October 22, 1984 in Madrid, Spain son of Daryl and Susan Mayer.Alex was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. He loved animals especially rescued dogs, corny jokes, and video games. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers and nieces and nephews. He was always there to help when they needed him. Alex was a auto mechanic that loved his job and helping people. To know Alex was to love him and he was loved by all who knew him. Alex had the biggest most beautiful smile and he will be greatly missed. Alex was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Jacqueline Boettigheimer and Louis and Connie Johnson. Alex is survived by his parents, Daryl and Susan Mayer; brothers, Christian (Leah) Mayer and Nicholas (Tonya) Mayer; nieces, Chloe, Brooklyn, Lillian Mayer; nephews, Jackson and C.J Mayer; his beloved white German Sheppard, Sophie; aunt, Dawn "Raye" Kinnikin; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alex's honor to Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. BOX 1024 Wilmington, Ohio 45177 (clintoncohumanesociety.org)To share a memory of Alex or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved