XENIA — Alyce G. Stocker, age 92, of Xenia, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the in Springfield. She was born August 6, 1927 in Unionville, Michigan, the daughter of Wills and Angeline (Wethers) Kemp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings. She is survived by her daughter: Carol Stocker of Springfield; son Loren Stocker of San Diego, CA; and a grandson, Adam. She had been a secretary and member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church. Alyce was also named the Senior of the Year in 2014 by the Xenia Adult and Recreation Center. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020.