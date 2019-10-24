FAIRBORN — USAF TSgt Amber D. Batley, age 30 of Dayton, passed away Friday October 18, 2019. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of Duane Hoskins. She was active duty in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB in the Aerospace Medicine clinic. Amber enjoyed reading books, scary movies, playing games on her phone, and ice cream. She loved being in Kentucky where she was free out in the country. While Amber enjoyed all those things, the highlight of her life was being a mom and spending time with her boys. She is survived by her two sons, Timmie R. and Hudson and their father, Timmie L.J.; dad, Duane Hoskins; two brothers, Cody and Connor Hoskins; sister, Callie Hoskins; grandfather, James Hoskins; grandmother, Sheila Hoskins; step-mother-in-law, Joy Batley; father-in-law, Timmie N. Batley; mother-in-law, Sherry Brayer; two sisters-in-law, Kristi Brayer, Jessica Batley; brother-in-law, Chad Batley; grandfather, John Beniston; as well as many other aunts and uncles who she loved. A funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Chaplain 1st LT Matthew Quilala, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.