XENIA — Andrew Dylan Kurtz, age 40, of Xenia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born December 18, 1979.

Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents: Carl and Phyllis Kurtz and Gerald McKamey.

He had been a driver with R&L Trucking Co. He was a 1998 graduate of Xenia High School. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was also a firearm enthusiast and enjoyed cooking and grilling. He had a good heart. Most importantly, Andrew enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a great son, a good dad, brother and friend.

Andrew is survived by his mother and step father: Shirley (McKamey) and Charley Stepp of Xenia; and father and step mother: Rod and Jackie Kurtz of FL; his daughter: Kylie Kurtz (Hunter Cole) of Waynesville; his brother: Troy Kurtz of Xenia; step brothers: Jacob and Thomas Leiter; his grandparents: Jim and Grace Zilhaver; Aunts: Judy Lewis and Sue Marks; Uncle: Tom (Lisa) Kurtz; cousins: Kellie Lewis, Mindy (Troy) Shelley, Khloie and Tyler Lewis, Erin (Lance) Brewer and David Kurtz. He is also survived by special friends: Mark Duncan, Eric Baxter, Josh Knowles, Scott Kellner, Justin Carter, Jack Johnson and Guy Watson and his dog, Gracie.

Funeral service will be held 1 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. William L. Harden officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.