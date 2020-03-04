SPRINGFIELD — Andrew L. Abraham of Springfield, Ohio has passed away at the age of 29 at Miami Valley Hospital on February 27, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1991 in Crossville, Tennessee. He leaves behind (his son) Aiden Abraham of Springfield, Ohio; (his mother) Hazel Daniels of Hillsboro, Ohio; (his father) Stephen Abraham of Seminole, Florida; (his brother) Robert Henderson Jr. of Springfield, Ohio; (Sister in law) Sarah Strozier; (his girlfriend) Tiffany Thornton; (his three best friends) Brandon Clark, Anthony Clark, and Robert Miotke. So many friends to mention, he was loved by so many. He never knew a stranger, he always helped anyone who needed it. He worked at O'Charley's restaurant in Springfield, Ohio. All our hearts are broken, he will be missed by so many. A Memorial Service will be held at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main St. in Fairborn on March 5, 2020 from 11am to 2pm. Condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobias.com. Donations for the family can be made at the funeral home.