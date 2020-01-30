XENIA — Angela Deann Salyers, age 47, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1972 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of Arthur D. and Carol Sue (Lakes) Smith.

She is survived by son: Jonathan Edward Ghere II of Las Vegas, NV; siblings: Mary S. "Suzanne" (Vince) Moore of Xenia; Jonathan Smith and Cristine (Kevin) Smith-Collins, all of Anderson, IN; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother: Jeffery D. Smith and niece: Mallory Louise Moore.

Angela served in the US Air Force, being stationed at Wright Patterson AFB and served in the Middle East during Operation Desert Shield.

Services will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Ron Swiger officiating. She will be interred with military honors at the National Cemetery, Dayton. Friends may call from 11AM until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.