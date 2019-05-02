FAIRBORN — Angeline R. "Angie" Holloway, of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Calvin M. and Florence R. (Thierwechter) Schneider. Angie was employed as an English teacher with the Fairborn City Schools, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of Fairborn United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, artwork, and drawing. Angie also liked participating in bridge club, bible study, book groups, and going out to lunch with friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Holloway; and a sister, Marianna. She is survived by two children, Charlie (Marsha) Holloway of West Milton, Julie (Alex) Dupre of Miamisburg; grandchildren, Cori (Mike) Stone, Kyle Holloway; a great-grandson, Karson Stone; two brothers, Mike Schneider, Dan (Ginny) Schneider; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Fairborn Community Library. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.