XENIA — Anita Berry, 83, of Xenia, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, November 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 16, 1936, in Pippa Passes, Kentucky, the daughter of Culton and Mauda Conley Slone. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Xenia. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Berry, whom she married July 29, 1969, a daughter, Becky (Robert) Bond, Xenia, seven grandchildren, Bryan (Corrinne) Brown, Craig Brown, Grant (Kerry) Brown, Cameron Brown, Jared Bond, Blake Bond, and Grace Bond, five great-grandchildren, Ava, Landon, Nolan, Morgan, and Oliver, a sister, Avenelle Blackburn, Beavercreek, a brother, Vernon (Thelma) Slone, Xenia, by numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Rita Ziegler, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Watson Brown, a son, Marty Brown, and by five brothers, Leon, Bayless, Clinard, Demra, and Merle Slone. Anita will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, December 4, at the First Church of Christ, Xenia, with Jon Sullivan officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30am Wednesday until service time. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.