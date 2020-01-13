JAMESTOWN — Anita Louise Bone, 58, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 24, 1961, in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of Willard and Margaret Louise Hickman Buckler. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bone, whom she married, September 3, 1993, her mother, Margaret Louise Buckler, Portsmouth, a daughter, Brandi (Chuck) Rennick, Huber Heights, a son, Michael Craig (Becky) Atkinson, Maineville, ten grandchildren, Christopher, Aiden, Avery, Vivian, Gemma, Nick, Tegan, Tristin, Trentin, and Alexis, a brother, Willard Buckler, Jr., Lucasville, a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin (Sharon) Bone, Wilmington, and Ruth Bone, Jamestown, a niece, Jody (Brian) Hester, Liberty Township, a nephew, Aaron (Jennifer) Buckler, Lucasville, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Buckler. Services will be held at 12 noon, January 15, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 10am Wednesday, until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildlife Conservation for Ohio (WCFO), 635 Tater Knob Rd., Peebles, OH, 45660, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.