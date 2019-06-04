WILMINGTON — Anita Rae Watson, age 71, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at . She was born January 21, 1948 in Wilmington, Ohio.

Anita was preceded in death by her father: Ralph Clyde McCall; her mother and step father: Pauline May (Robinson) and George Blanton; her husband: John W. Watson and a brother: Clayton McCall.

She is survived by her children: Nedra (David) Henry of Columbia, KY and Jarod (Heather) Whitaker of Springboro; step children: Teresa Watson, Kimberly Watson, Lorie Watson, Jonda (Chris) Duke; and William J.(Susie) Watson; 4 grandchildren: Sarah, Aerial, Laura and Megan; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: Miriam Johnson, Randy McCall and Paul McCall; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Anita retired in December 2018 from Barrett Paving. She enjoyed her job in the accounts receivable department, but left due to declining health. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, John to Key West.

She will be interred at the New Burlington Cemetery with her husband at a later date. Donations may be made to in her memory.