FAIRBORN — Anna L. Roselli, age 95 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully Tuesday December 31, 2019 at the Soin Medical Center. She was born December 10, 1924 in Greene County, the daughter of the late Ray and Pearlie (Trollinger) Wilson. Anna was employed in civil service and retired as a comptroller with the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC). She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Fairborn, and her hobbies included gardening, playing Words with Friends, and Scrabble. Anna's family was most important to her and she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Elmer in 2013; a son, Ronny in 1995; two brothers, Howard and Raymond Wilson; and a sister, Gladys Sherman. She is survived by three children, Donna (Sonny) Songer of Fairborn, David (Cindy) Roselli of Dayton, Bonnie (Jon) Hurlow of Fairborn; eight grandchildren, Olivia, Dougie, Shannon, Jeff (Megan), Emily, Mandy, James, Christopher (Marissa); three great grandchildren, Jackson, Lucas, Luca; a sister, Rosie (Jack) Munch of Fairborn; very dear friends, Eldon Bertram, Archie Caudill, Bob Hendrix; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., Archie Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to a . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.