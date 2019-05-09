WILMINGTON — Anna Mae Cole, age 81, of Wilmington, Ohio, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, May 5, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro in Hillsboro, Ohio.

She was born December 1, 1937 in Blackwater, Virginia, daughter of the late Rev. Charles T. & Pearl Mae (Percy) Roller.

She was a member of Fairview Primitive Baptist Church, in Bellbrook, Ohio and had worked at the Delphi GM Plant in Vandalia for many years.

Surviving are her sons- Bobby (Jenny) Cole of Chandler, AZ, Charles Rex Cole of Chandler, AZ, & Dale (Kandy) Cole of Wilmington, OH; daughter- Brenda Lee (Steve) Belt of Chandler, AZ; brother- J.T. Roller of Wilmington; sister- Vivian Stroud of Wilmington; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.

Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband- Sherman R. Cole, 3 sisters, and a brother.

Funeral Services will be held 8:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor David VanHoose officiating. Interment graveside service will in the Fairview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 2353 Ferry Road, Bellbrook, Ohio on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the time of services at 8:00 PM, Friday, May 10, at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the Roller's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, Roller Chapel Road, Jonesville, Virginia 24263. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.