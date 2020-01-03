FAIRBORN — Anna Mae Seiber, age 92 of Crestview, Florida formerly of Fairborn, Ohio passed away at home December 14, 2019. She was born October 9, 1927 in Anderson County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Richard B. and Odessie (Daugherty) Hammonds. She greatly cared for her family and friends and was considered a Prayer Warrior by all who knew her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie B. Seiber; son, Tommie D. Seiber; and brother, Jimmie Hammonds. Anna is survived by her sister, Darlene Kilburn; two daughters, Patricia Hutchinson, Charlotte Charrette; five grandchildren, Tommie L. Seiber, Rebeckka Hutchinson, Scott Hutchinson, Michael Seiber, Kenneth C. Charrette; as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 10:30 until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon in the International Faith Church, 20 South Drive, Fairborn, Ohio, Pastor Elzie Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Byron Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.