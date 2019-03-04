XENIA — Anthony K. "Tony" Willett, age 49, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born February 2, 1970 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Richard K. and Susan (Blanton) Willett. He was preceded in death by his father. Tony is survived by his mother and step-father: Susan and Jack Krisch of San Antonio, TX; sister: Sheila (Scott) Pyle of Dayton and niece: Jessica Dunn of Miamisburg, OH, his grandmother: Janet Willett of Xenia; special aunt: Anita (David) Ryman of New Carlisle; cousin: Jon (Michelle) Hargrave and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tony enjoyed gardening, especially flower gardening. He also enjoyed watching auto racing, the Cincinnati Reds and the Bengals. He was an avid fan of the Food Network and enjoyed cooking. He leaves behind his beloved companion cat, Misty. Funeral service will be held 11 AM Thursday, March 7th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio, with Rev. Melvin Wilhelm officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held 2PM Thursday at Prospect Cemetery, Hillsboro, OH. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.