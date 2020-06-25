Arlene K. Whitaker
FAIRBORN — Arlene K. Whitaker age 78 passed away on June 23rd 2020 at Patriots Ridge nursing home of Fairborn Ohio. As Arlene requested a life Memorial celebration and chose to have her body donated to Wright State University School of Medicine for education purposes. Arlene was preceded in death by both parents Clara (Hook) and Carl Breakall, a sister Wilma June, a brother Ray Breakall, a son Timothy Stollings, a daughter Vicky Schoonbeck , and two nephews Steven and Bruce breakall. Arlene is survived by her son Christopher Wood and Antonia, a daughter Tracy (Wood) Flynn and Dwayne Fugate of Xenia. A niece Susan Leary of Fairborn. Six grandchildren Shawna Wood and James of Florida. Harley Graham and Paige of Xenia. Bobby and Vanessa Graham of Xenia. Dwayne T. and Josie Fugate of Florida. Brandon Flynn of Crossville Tennessee. Dustin Braden of Xenia. Six great-grandchildren, Aiden Graham, Alana Figures, Nevaeh Graham, Landon Graham, Brayson Flynn, Sandra Graham, and Raijon Williams. Great niece and nephew Brian Leary and Lindsay Leary and many other friends throughout her journey. Arlene will be missed by many! Arlene's life Memorial will be held at Fairview Primitive Baptist Church, 2353 Ferry Road Bellbrook Ohio, 6 p.m. on the 27th of June. Please join us in the celebration of life for Arlene Whitaker.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
