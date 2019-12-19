XENIA — Arthur Joe Wash, age 79, of Xenia, OH passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, of 47 years, Nora (Bradham) Wash; as well as, daughter, Teresa Upshaw, grandchildren; 8 step children and numerous family members and friends.

Arthur was retired from the Army at Fort Campbell, KY, after serving 2 overseas service tours. He was 5th Special Forces, Vietnam Veteran, and Green Beret. After retiring from the military, Arthur moved to Xenia where he became an ROTC instructor, at the Ohio Veterans Children's Home, for 14 years. He also worked for the state of Ohio as a prison guard for another 20 years. Arthur, as a Cootie, was dedicated to community service and was a member of the VFW Post # 8437.

Online condolences may be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.